Shell restarts reformer at Convent, Louisiana, refinery -sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc
Shell spokesman Ray Fisher said, "Startup procedures are underway at Shell Convent for an unspecified process unit."
The 40,000-bpd reformer was shut on Feb. 16 by a fire that broke out from a flange, the sources said.
The refinery is also performing a planned overhaul on the 130,000-bpd crude distillation unit at the refinery.
The reformer converts refining byproducts into octane-boosting components added to unfinished gasoline.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Sandra Maler)
Updated Date: Mar 03, 2020 03:06:55 IST