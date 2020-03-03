Shell restarts reformer at Convent, Louisiana, refinery -sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc on Monday restarted a catalytic reformer at its 211,270-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Convent, Louisiana, after completing repairs, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Shell spokesman Ray Fisher said, "Startup procedures are underway at Shell Convent for an unspecified process unit."

The 40,000-bpd reformer was shut on Feb. 16 by a fire that broke out from a flange, the sources said.

The refinery is also performing a planned overhaul on the 130,000-bpd crude distillation unit at the refinery.

The reformer converts refining byproducts into octane-boosting components added to unfinished gasoline.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Sandra Maler)

