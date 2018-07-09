Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Shares of Tata group companies see mixed trends after NCLT ruling dismisses Cyrus Mistry's allegations against firm

Business Press Trust of India Jul 09, 2018 13:01:33 IST

Mumbai: Shares of various Tata group companies witnessed mixed trends on Monday after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) dismissed pleas of Cyrus Mistry against Tata Sons for removing him as chairman.

IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) fell over one percent to Rs 1,890.30, while Tata Motors rose nearly two percent to Rs 275.85 on the BSE.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

In late morning trade, the scrips of Tata Steel and Tata Power climbed over one percent to Rs 560.05 and Rs 72.80, respectively.

Gaining more than one percent, Tata Chemicals too was trading in the green at Rs 711.30.

The shares of Tata Coffee went up over two percent to Rs 121.00.

In a legal battle running for nearly two years, the NCLT on Monday dismissed the pleas of Cyrus Mistry challenging his removal as Chairman of Tata Sons.

Mistry was removed as the Tata Sons board and the majority of its members lost confidence in him, the tribunal said.

In its ruling, the tribunal said it was not accepting Mistry's contentions that his removal was due to the result of mismanagement by the board and oppression of minority shareholders of the group.

Mistry was ousted as Tata Sons Chairman in October 2016.


Updated Date: Jul 09, 2018 13:01 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
France
:
Belgium
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
England
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Super Cool News Apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores