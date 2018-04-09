Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels list at 10% premium over issue price of Rs 56

New Delhi: Shares of hospitality chain Lemon Tree Hotels listed with a premium of 10 percent on debut on Monday over the issue price of Rs 56.

The stock listed at Rs 61.60 on both BSE and NSE.

In terms of equity volume, 28.67 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 2 crore shares changed hands on NSE in the morning trade.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 4,922.94 crore.

Its initial public offer was opened during 26-28, March and was subscribed 1.2 times.

The price band for the offer was fixed at Rs 54-56.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, CLSA India and J P Morgan India were the global co-ordinators and book running lead managers to the offer.