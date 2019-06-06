You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Shares of DHFL tank nearly 16% as Icra, Crisil downgrade rating of company's Rs 850 cr worth of commercial paper

Business Press Trust of India Jun 06, 2019 17:27:26 IST

New Delhi: Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation plummeted nearly 16 percent on Thursday as domestic rating agencies Icra and Crisil downgraded rating on Rs 850 crore worth of commercial paper of DHFL.

The scrip tanked 15.86 percent to close at Rs 93.90 on the BSE. During the day, it dived 18 percent to Rs 91.50 -- its 52-week low level.

On the NSE, shares plunged 15.61 percent to close at Rs 94.30.

Shares of DHFL tank nearly 16% as Icra, Crisil downgrade rating of companys Rs 850 cr worth of commercial paper

Representational image. Reuters.

In terms of the traded volume, 65.85 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 6.49 crore units on the NSE during the day.

The company's market valuation also fell by Rs 555.2 crore to Rs 2,946.80 crore on the BSE.

Equity markets were closed Wednesday for Id-Ul-Fitr.

Icra and Crisil on Wednesday downgraded rating on Rs 850 crore worth of commercial paper of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) to 'default' from 'A4' due to the mortgage lender's deteriorating liquidity condition.

The rating of the company, which defaulted on a debt repayment earlier this week, has been removed from the watch with negative implications by both the rating agencies.

Crisil, in a note, said the downgrade to 'default' or 'D' reflects delays in debt servicing by DHFL on some of its non-convertible debentures (NCDs) because of inadequate liquidity. The payments were due on 4 June, 2019.

The NCDs are not rated by Crisil.

In a separate note, Icra said, "the rating revision factors in further deterioration in the company's liquidity profile and delays in a meeting scheduled debt obligation on June 04, 2019".

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2019 17:27:26 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Does Free = Safe? Will this move increase women's participation in the workforce? Firstpost Conversations Ep 6



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile


Cricket Scores