Share market update: Indian investors get richer by Rs 3.5 lakh crore in just a day, here's how

Indian investors got richer by Rs 3.5 lakh crore in a day after key equity indices Sensex and Nifty50 snapped their two-day losing run to end in green on Monday.

The Indian stock market ended higher tracking positive global cues.

Stock market update

Starting the week, Sensex, on Monday, opened 96 points lower at 64,852.70 against the previous close of 64,948.66. During the day’s trade, the index reversed the losses and surged about 387 points to hit the intraday high level of 65,335.82.

Nifty50 hit the intraday high of 19,425.95 on Monday.

The BSE Sensex ended Monday’s trade session with a gain of 267.43 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 65,216.09, while the Nifty50 closed 83 points, or 0.43 per cent, to settle at 19,393.60.

How investors got richer by Rs 3.5 lakh crore

On Monday, the overall market capitalization of the firms listed on BSE rose to about Rs 306.9 lakh crore from Rs 303.4 lakh crore in the previous session. This made investors richer by Rs 3.5 lakh crore in a day.

Top performing stocks

Over 200 stocks, including Bharat Forge, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, L&T Technology Services, Oil India and REC, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE on Monday.

In the Sensex index the top contributors to the gains were stocks of Infosys, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, TCS and Larsen & Toubro. Mid and smallcaps outperformed the benchmark with the BSE Midcap closing 0.87 per cent higher, while and Smallcap indices ended 0.71 per cent up.

In the Nifty50 index, 38 stocks reported gains. Stocks of Bajaj Finance (up 2.75 per cent), Power Grid (up 2.66 per cent) and Adani Ports (up 2.59 per cent) ended as the top gainers.

Top 5 gainers in Sensex

Of 30 stock in Sensex, 23 closed in the green on Monday. Bajaj Finance gained the maximum of 2.75 per cent, IndusInd (1.86 per cent), Bharti Airtel (Bharti Shares of Airtel) gained 1.77 per cent, NTPC ended up 1.86 per cent and ITC gained 1.44 per cent.

On Monday, European stocks edged higher after a rout last week while government bond yields renewed their rise as oil prices firmed even as China delivered smaller rate cuts than investors expected.

China’s central bank lowered its one-year lending rate by 10 basis points. However, it surprised analysts by keeping the five-year rate unchanged. Analysts expected both rates to go down by 15 basis points as China, the world’s second-largest economy, is facing problems like falling property prices, less spending, and decreasing credit growth.