Shaktikanta Das, new governor of RBI: Staunch supporter of demonetisation, worked closely with central bank earlier

Shaktikanta Das, who retired as Economic Affairs Secretary in May 2017, has been appointed as the new governor of the Reserve Bank of India after Urjit Patel tendered his resignation on Monday. Das has been appointed for a term of three years. He has resigned as the member of 15th Finance Commission today.

Das, is a retired Indian Administrative Officer from the Tamil Nadu cadre. Until his latest appointment was a former member of the Fifteenth Finance Commission of India and Sherpa to G20. He has worked closely with the RBI and was former economic affairs secretary from 2015-17.

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Shri @DasShaktikanta , IAS Retd. (TN: 1980) as Governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a period of three years. — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) December 11, 2018

Das played a key role in demonetisation drive in 2016 and was seen as defending the government, according to media reports. In an interview to the Times of India, Das said the impact of demonetisation was 'transient'. He said that 'process of remonetisation got completed fairly fast, in fact by end December." He said the medium and long-term gains of demonetisation with GST was found to outweigh the short-term pain, he said in the interview.

Das, a history graduate from the prestigious St. Stephen's College in Delhi, was brought to the Finance Ministry soon after the BJP-led NDA government came to power in mid-2014 and given charge of the crucial revenue department. He was later moved to the economic affairs department, which essentially deals with monetary policy and the RBI.

"Extremely seasoned & matured official with immense experience of Finance. He is a brilliant team leader,a great consensus builder & highly communicative. Will focus on India’s economic growth while ensuring RBI’s autonomy. Gr8 choice!", NITI Aayog CEO, Amitabh Kant, said in a tweet on Das' appointment as RBI governor.