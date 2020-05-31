You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Seven of top 10 most valued companies add Rs 1.76 lakh cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank emerges biggest gainer

Business Press Trust of India May 31, 2020 16:53:07 IST

New Delhi: Seven of the 10 most valued Indian companies added a whopping Rs 1,76,014.51 crore to their market capitalisation last week, with HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest gainer.

RIL, HUL, HDFC, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank were the other winners in the top-10 list, while TCS, Bharti Airtel and Infosys finished with losses for the week ended Friday.

HDFC Bank''s valuation zoomed Rs 61,612.11 crore to reach Rs 5,21,660.14 crore.

The market capitalisation of ICICI Bank jumped Rs 26,487.04 crore to Rs 2,15,029.01 crore and that of HDFC rallied Rs 24,733.64 crore to Rs 2,87,407.32 crore.

Reliance Industries Limited added Rs 21,300.4 crore to its market valuation to stand at Rs 9,28,849.39 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) climbed Rs 16,093.85 crore to Rs 4,83,262.07 crore and that of ITC rose by Rs 13,644.38 crore to Rs 2,42,710.11 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank added Rs 12,143.09 crore to its valuation to reach Rs 2,34,192.24 crore.

In contrast, Bharti Airtel's valuation tanked Rs 22,149.56 crore to Rs 3,01,364.99 crore and that of TCS fell Rs 17,786.3 crore to Rs 7,39,801.41 crore.

Infosys' market cap dipped by Rs 375.34 crore to Rs 2,94,453.42 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL was at the number one spot, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, HDFC, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank.

During the last week, the Sensex rallied 1,751.51 points or 5.71 percent.

Updated Date: May 31, 2020 16:53:07 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

World No Tobacco Day 2020: Here's how bidi, gutka and other forms of tobacco harm your body

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 31 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 31 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres