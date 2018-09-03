Set up at least one nationalised bank HO in Bihar, urges Chamber of Commerce to PM, Arun Jaitley

Patna: Bihar Chamber of Commerce and Industries (BCCI) has urged the Centre to set up at least one nationalised bank head office in the economically backward state of Bihar. The chamber also requested the Centre to consider appointing a representative director from Bihar in any of the 21 nationalised banks in the country.

"Overall development of India is only possible when economically backward state like Bihar is developed at par with the economically advanced states, where banking sector also plays a major role," Chamber president P K Agrawal said in a release issued on Sunday.

Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Agrawal said that "for the benefit of the people of Bihar and all-round development of the industries, business and economic activities of the state, there is a need to establish a nationalised bank head office and a representative director of the nationalised banks from the state."

Agrawal said that currently there are 21 nationalised banks in India whose head offices are situated in the bigger cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Baroda, Mangalore and Manipal. Of these cities, Mumbai alone has six head offices while Delhi and Kolkata have three each. Chennai and Bengaluru have two head offices each, he said. Cities like Hyderabad, Pune, Baroda, Mangalore, and Manipal have one head offices each, he said.

Agrawal also said that the central government appointed public representative directors of the nationalised banks mostly from these big cities. Out of 41 public representative directors of the nationalised banks, Delhi has 14 directors; Mumbai and Bengaluru have six each, while Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Pune have two each.

"Non-existence of the nationalised banks head office and the representative directors of the nationalised banks from Bihar has created lots of problems for the people of the state while restricting the economic development/growth of the state.