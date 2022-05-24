To pay or not to pay service charge at restaurants? What the government guidelines say

Consumers are being 'forced to pay service charge, often fixed at arbitrarily high rates', the Department of Consumer Affairs has told restaurant owners. It has reiterated that eateries are collecting the fee by default, even though it is voluntary

The Union government has pulled up restaurants for forcing consumers to pay a service charge after a meal. The Department of Consumer Affairs has called for a meeting on 2 June.

What is a service charge?

A service charge is a tip or a direct transaction between the customer and the wait staff.

It’s a fee collected to pay for services associated with the purchase of a primary product or service. The charges are applied at the time of the transaction.

A service charge is collected by hospitality sectors and food and beverage industries as a fee for serving customers.

Why are hotels under the scanner?

In a letter to the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said that restaurants and eateries are collecting service charges from consumers by default, although it is supposed to be voluntary and at the discretion of consumers.

“It has been pointed out in the letter that consumers are forced to pay service charge, often fixed at arbitrarily high rates by restaurants. Consumers are also being falsely misled on the legality of such charges and harassed by restaurants on making a request to remove such charges from the bill amount,” said a statement issued by the Department of Consumer Affairs on Monday.

“Since this issue impacts consumers at large on a daily basis and has significant ramification on the rights of consumers, the department construed it necessary to examine it with closer scrutiny and detail,” it said.

The letter also pointed out the 2017 guidelines issued by the consumer affairs department.

What do the 2017 guidelines say?

The Department of Consumer Affairs issued guidelines in April 2017, clarifying that paying a service charge or tip to staff, and how much to tip, is left to the discretion of customers. Hotels and restaurants cannot compulsorily collect the amount from them.

The department, which comes under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Distribution, had chalked the guidelines after noticing that some hotels and restaurants are charging tips from customers “without their express consent in the name of service charges”; some are restraining consumers from entering their premises if they do not agree to pay a service charge, and customers are paying tips to waiters in addition to service charge under the mistaken impression that it is part of the taxes.

“Tips or gratuity paid by a customer is towards hospitality received by him/her beyond the basic minimum service already contracted between him/her and the hotel management. It is a separate transaction between the customer and the staff of the hotel or restaurant, which is entered into, at the customer’s discretion,” the guidelines noted.

Charging for anything other than the prices mentioned on the menu card and/or restricting the customer’s entry or forcing him/her to pay the service charge as a pre-condition to placing the order would amount to unfair trade practice.

In such cases, the customer can approach a Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission/Forum and is entitled to be heard and redressed.

What is up for discussion at the meeting?

At the 2 June meeting, four issues pertaining to the service charge levied by restaurants and hotels will be discussed. These include the incorrect practice of making service charge compulsory, adding service charge in the bill in the guise of some other fee or charge, suppressing information from consumers that service charge is optional and voluntary, and embarrassing consumers who resist paying it.

Why do eateries continue to default?

The guidelines approved by the Union government are advisory in nature. In the absence of specific legislation, it cannot take any stringent action or impose fines for the violation, according to a report in The News Minute.

Even the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 does not mention anything about a service charge or tip.

Restaurant owners also maintain that service charge is optional and is waived off if diners want.

When a patron asks the charge is waived off but such requests are few, a restaurateur told The Times of India. He added that the service charge is 10 per cent of the bill and the money goes to the staff.



With inputs from agencies

