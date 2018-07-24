You are here:
Serious Fraud Investigation Office receives complaints against ICICI Bank, L&T: Govt informs Rajya Sabha

Business Press Trust of India Jul 24, 2018 15:57:56 IST

New Delhi: The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has received complaints against private sector lender ICICI Bank and engineering firm Larsen and Toubro, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

The probe agency comes under the corporate affairs ministry.

"SFIO receives various complaints against companies. Complaints have been received against Mehul Choksi, ICICI and L&T," Minister of State for Corporate Affairs PP Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

Representational image AFP

However, the minister has not provided details of the complaints about ICICI and L&T.

Further, Chaudhary said that the ministry, in February, ordered an SFIO probe into the affairs of 114 entities directly or indirectly associated with Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi and their family members in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank scam.

"The matter is presently under investigation," he said.

In a separate reply, the minister said the government has assigned the investigation to SFIO into the affairs of 29 listed companies in more than five years.

Out of this, an investigation has been completed in respect of four companies. Prosecutions in all the four companies have already been filed, he added.


