Sensex zooms 635 points, Nifty reclaims 12,200-mark as US-Iran conflict appears to cool off; ICICI Bank top gainer

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex soared 635 points on Thursday as global investors heaved a sigh of relief after the US-Iran conflict appeared to cool off.

The 30-share BSE index surged 634.61 points, or 1.55 percent, to finish at 41,452.35. Similarly, the broader Nifty surged 190.55 points, or 1.58 percent, to 12,215.90.

ICICI Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 3.80 percent, followed by SBI, M&M, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints and Reliance Industries.

TCS, HCL Tech, NTPC and Sun Pharma were the only laggards, shedding up to 1.73 percent.

#MarketAtClose | Indian market bounces back after US-Iran tensions appear to ease; Sensex & Nifty gain 1.5% each to post biggest single-day gains in 3 months pic.twitter.com/55tgjkBbMj — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) January 9, 2020

According to analysts, domestic investor sentiment turned positive after US President Donald Trump offered to "embrace peace" with Iran.

Further, the market mood was also buoyed after China said its Vice Premier Liu He will visit Washington next week for the signing of an interim trade deal.

Brent crude oil futures rose 0.40 percent to $65.70 per barrel.

The rupee appreciated 26 paise to 71.43 per US dollar (intra-day).

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended up to 2.31 percent higher.

European markets too started with significant gains.

