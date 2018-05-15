Sensex zooms 260 points in early trade as BJP takes the lead in Karnataka election results; HUL touches 52-week high

Mumbai: After opening lower, benchmark Sensex soared over 260 points in early trade today after the BJP took the lead in Karnataka election results.

Overseas, markets in Asia were trading mixed as investors assessed the outlook for trade relations between the US and China and tensions in the Middle East.

The BJP was leading in 51 seats while the ruling Congress was in the front in 26 constituencies in Karnataka, according to early trends.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 260.94 or 0.73 percent to trade at 35,817.65.

The broader NSE Nifty also jumped 70.50 points, or 0.65 percent, to 10,877.10.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 717.99 crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 687.23 crore yesterday, as per provisional data.

HUL touches 52-week high on strong Q4 show

Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) climbed more than 2 percent and touched their 52-week high level in morning trade today after the company posted strong earnings for the quarter ended March.

On Monday, the company reported 14.2 percent increase in its standalone net profit to Rs 1,351 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March, driven by a strong double digit volume growth.

Reacting to the numbers, the stock of the company opened on a bullish note at Rs 1,504.95, then jumped 2.54 percent to touch a high of Rs 1,543.25 on the BSE.

Similar movement was seen on the NSE as well, where the stock opened at Rs 1,530, then soared to its 52-week high of Rs 1,542.40, up 2.58 per cent over its previous closing price.

HUL's net sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 9,003 crore compared to Rs 8,773 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

Meanwhile, the board of the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 12 for the financial year ended March 31, 2018 on equity shares of Re 1 each.

Rupee falls 28 paise

The rupee declined by 28 paise to a fresh 16-month low of 67.79 against the dollar in early trade today amid gains in the US currency overseas.

Forex dealers said the dollar strengthened against major global currencies today, having pulled up from its lowest level in more than a week as hopes for easing global trade tensions pushed US bond yields higher.

Early losses in stock markets and demand for the US currency from importers also weighed on the local unit, they added.

Yesterday, the rupee had lost 18 paise to end at a fresh 16-month low of 67.51 against the US currency on heavy dollar purchases and sustained fund outflows from equities.