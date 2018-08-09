You are here:
Sensex zooms 137 points to close above 38,000-mark for first time; Nifty ends at fresh lifetime high of 11,470.70

Business Press Trust of India Aug 09, 2018 16:13:53 IST

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex soared 137 points on Thursday to close above the 38,000-mark for the first time, while the broader Nifty too ended at a fresh lifetime high on unabated buying by participants.

ICICI Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging 4.64 percent, followed by Axis Bank at 3.86 percent and SBI 2.53 percent.

Representational image. Reuters.

The 30-share Sensex jumped 136.81 points, or 0.36 percent, to end at 38,024.37, breaking its previous record close of 37,887.56 reached on Wednesday.

The index has taken 11 sessions to scale the 38,000 mark from 37,000 level reached on 26 July.

The broader Nifty rose 20.70 points, or 0.18 percent, to close at 11,470.70 -- surpassing its previous high of 11,450 reached on Wednesday.

Brokers said sentiment got a lift on uninterrupted foreign and domestic fund inflows amid strong corporate earnings.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 568.63 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities to the tune of Rs 30.25 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.


