Sensex turns choppy after hitting record high, Nifty cautious; ICICI, Infosy, HUL among top losers

Mumbai: In volatile trade, the benchmark BSE Sensex hit a new lifetime high of 38,989.65, extending its record-setting spree for a third session on buying by domestic investors amid short-covering ahead of August futures and options (F&O) expiry and mixed Asian cues.

The 30-share index rose by 93.02 points, or 0.23 percent, to hit a new high of 38,989.65, bettering its previous intra-day record of 38,938.91 hit yesterday. The index, however, turned choppy and was trading flat at 38,896.02 at 0945 hrs.

The gauge has rallied 644.83 points in the previous two sessions.

The 50-share NSE Nifty too turned cautious and was trading 14.70 points, or 0.12 percent, higher at 11,753.20.

Sentiment turned cautious ahead of August series F&O expiry scheduled tomorrow amid mixed cues from other Asian bourses, traders said.

Prominent gainers were Vedanta, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, HDFC, SBI, ONGC, RIL, Bharti Airtel, M&M, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki and NTPC, rising up to 2.06 percent.

Top losers include Coal India, Yes Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Infosys, HUL and ICICI Bank falling up to 1.97 percent.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign funds sold shares worth Rs 161.05 crore, while domestic institutional investors offloaded shares to the tune of Rs 199.28 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.51 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.07 percent, while Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.35 percent in their early sessions.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.069 percent higher yesterday.

Rupee falls 22 paise

The rupee weakened by 22 paise to 70.32 against the US dollar today, hurt by fresh demand for the American currency from importers.

Traders said besides fresh demand of the US currency from importers, dollar's strength against some currencies overseas weighed on the domestic unit.

Yesterday, the local currency had bounced back in a tepid fashion from the record closing low, gaining 6 paise to end at 70.10 against the US currency.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose nearly 100 points to hit another record of 38,989.65, and Nifty too hit a peak of 11,751.05, up 12.55 points or 0.11 per cent. PTI SUN KPS ANS