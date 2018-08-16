You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Sensex tumbles over 188 points to close at 37,663.56 on global cues, weak macro data

Business Press Trust of India Aug 16, 2018 16:57:35 IST

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex tumbled over 188 points to close at 37,663.56 on Thursday, tracking weak global cues on concerns over Turkey's financial crisis amid sustained foreign fund outflows.

The rupee stoked more worries, slumping to an all-time low of 70.40 per dollar (intra-day).

Sentiment took a hit after the country's trade deficit soared to a near five-year high of $18 billion in July. The trade data was released by the Commerce Ministry on Tuesday after market hours.

After opening lower at 37,796.01, the 30-share Sensex slipped further to touch a low of 37,634.43, but a rally in Infosys, Sun Pharma and Tata Motors helped it to recover.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

The index finally settled at 37,663.56, down 188.44 points, or 0.50 percent.

Markets were shut on Wednesday on account of Independence Day.

The NSE Nifty traded in the red for the major part of the session and cracked below the 11,400-mark to hit a low of 11,366.25.

It later recovered a bit to finish at 11,385.05, showing a loss of 50.05 points, or 0.44 percent.

Weak leads from other Asian bourses following Turkey's currency crisis and fears of an economic slowdown in China affected sentiment on Dalal Street, brokers said.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth a net of Rs 378.84 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 391.47 crore on Tuesday, provisional data showed.


Updated Date: Aug 16, 2018 16:57 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: India’s top lifestyle bloggers share their trade secrets on the latest episode
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, August 10, 2018 It's a Wrap: Fanney Khan stars Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, August 15, 2018 Partition's real cost: Sonam Kalra revisits accounts of separation, loss in a spellbinding performance
  • Monday, August 13, 2018 Asian Games 2018: How Indian women's hockey team moved on from heartbreak at London World Cup

Also See






3 amazing art apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores