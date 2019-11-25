Sensex surges 530 points to scale new closing peak of 40,889, Nifty ends above 12,050; Bharti, Tata Steel among top gainers

Mumbai: Market benchmark Sensex on Monday surged 530 points to hit a fresh closing high of 40,889.23, driven by gains mainly in telecom, metal and auto stocks amid renewed optimism over US-China trade truce.

After touching its record intra-day high of 40,931.71, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 529.82 points, or 1.31 perent, higher at 40,889.23.

#MarketAtClose | Sensex posts record high, ends with a gain of 530 points; Nifty 30 pts away from all-time high, up 159 points today pic.twitter.com/fNV9FxiQiP — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) November 25, 2019

#MarketAtClose | Metals stocks lead market gains on US-China deal optimism; Hindalco, JSW Steel & Tata Steel amongst top Nifty gainers pic.twitter.com/XFASWi1fmh — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) November 25, 2019

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty settled just shy of its life-time closing high, up 159.35 points, or 1.34 percent, at 12,073.75.

Bharti Airtel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 7.20 percent, followed by Tata Steel 4.99 percent, IndusInd Bank 3.49 percent, Axis Bank 3.26 percent and HDFC 2.57 percent.

On the other hand, ONGC fell 2.17 percent and Yes Bank shed 1.70 percent.

According to traders, domestic benchmarks followed global equities which were enthused by reports that a preliminary trade deal between the US and China may be signed by the end of this year.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading up to 1.50 percent higher.

Stocks in Europe were also trading on a positive note.

On the currency front, the rupee was flat against the US dollar at 71.71.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.11 percent to USD 62.44 per barrel.

(With inputs from agencies)

