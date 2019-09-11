Sensex surges 125 points to close at 37,271, Nifty up 33 points; Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki among top gainers

Rising for the third session in a row, stock market indices settled higher on Wednesday, ahead of key inflation data, with shares of Yes Bank Ltd witnessing its best session in over six months.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed at 37,270.82, up 125.37 points to 0.34 percent, while the broader NSE Nifty ended 32.65 points or 0.3 percent higher at 11,035.70.

Investors await consumer price index data due on Thursday. The country’s retail inflation likely rose to a 10-month high in August, while staying below the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term target of 4 percent, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel and Vedanta rallying up to 13.47 percent.

The Nifty banking index, which tracks both state-owned and private-sector lenders, closed nearly 1 percent higher with Yes Bank shares gaining as much as 19.57 percent — its biggest intraday spike since 14 February.

Automakers were among the top gainers on the blue-chip index, with Tata Motors Ltd finishing the session 10.6 percent higher and Eicher Motors Ltd closing nearly 5 percent up.

Real estate stocks gained too, with the Nifty real estate index adding 4.14 percent, its biggest intraday rise since May.

Stock exchanges were closed on Tuesday on account of Muharram.

In the previous session on Monday, the BSE barometer ended 163.68 points, or 0.44 percent, higher at 37,145.45; and the NSE Nifty settled 56.85 points, or 0.52 percent, up at 11,003.05, according to PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)