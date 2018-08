Sensex stages strong comeback in early trade gaining over 250 points; Nifty reclaims 11,400 mark

Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex staged a strong comeback in early trade on Friday gaining over 250 points on widespread buying by participants in metal, realty and banking stocks after the US and China agreed to resume trade talks last night.

Taking positive cues from global equities, the 30-share index was trading higher by 262.91 points, or 0.69 percent, at 37,926.47. The index had lost 188.44 points in the previous session.

The NSE Nifty reclaimed the 11,400 mark, by rising 62.15 points, or 0.55 percent, to 11,447.20.

All sectoral indices, led by metal, FMCG, realty, auto, banking, PSU, healthcare, infrastructure, power, capital goods, oil and gas and IT, recovered up to 1.38 percent.

Major gainers were Vedanta, Tata Steel, ITC, Yes Bank, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, SDBI, ICICI Bank, RIL and Asian Paints, rising up to 2.13 percent

While, Wipro, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto and HDFC were trading in the negative zone, falling up to 0.70 percent.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 133.78 crore while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 825.08 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

Investor sentiment turned positive after the US and China agreed to resume trade talks last night, traders said.

Amid a stalemate in the trade war with the US, China will send a top official to Washington this month to resume the high-level dialogue to resolve the deadlock over President Donald Trump's demand to drastically reduce the $375 billion trade deficit.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.44 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.46 percent, while Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.39 percent.

US stocks rallied to close higher on Thursday. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.58 percent higher on Thursday.