Sensex soars for second day today while Nifty tops 10,600; energy, metal, infrastructure, auto, and banking stocks led gain

Mumbai: Market benchmark Sensex surged over 261 points to finish at 34,924.87 on Friday, led by gains in energy, metal, infrastructure, auto and banking stocks.

The wider NSE Nifty too went past the 10,600-mark.

Strong recovery in the rupee against the dollar and unabated buying by domestic institutional investors added to the momentum, brokers said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex opened on a strong footing at 34,753.47 and maintained its upward trend to hit the day's high of 35,017.93. It finally ended at 34,924.87, up 261.76 points, or 0.76 percent.

The index had rallied 318.20 points in the previous session.

The Nifty finished the day at 10,605.15, showing a hefty gain of 91.30 points, or 0.87 percent, after shuttling between 10,628.05 and 10,524.

On a weekly basis, the Sensex scored a moderate gain of 76.57 points, or 0.22 percent while the Nifty rose 8.75 points, or 0.08 percent.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought equities worth Rs 1,480.51 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares to the tune of Rs 701.93 crore on Thursday, provisional data showed.