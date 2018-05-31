You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Sensex soars 416 points to 35,322, Nifty ends May F&O expiry above 10,700; GDP data eyed

Business PTI May 31, 2018 16:37:59 IST

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex rebounded by over 416 points today to end at a two-week high of 35,322.38 on a flurry of buying in banking, energy and IT stocks amid a firming trend overseas.

Covering-up of pending short positions on expiry of the May derivatives contracts and optimistic buying by participants ahead of GDP data added to the momentum, brokers said.

The BSE 30-share Sensex took off on a positive note at 35,083.81 and stayed in the green on widespread buying to hit a high of 35,416.03. It finally ended at 35,322.38, up 416.27 points, or 1.19 percent. This is its biggest single session gain since 5 April, when it had surged 577.73 points. The gauge had lost 259.37 points in the past two sessions.

The 50-issue NSE Nifty ended at 10,736.15, up 121.80 points, or 1.15 percent, after shuttling between 10,763.80 and 10,620.40.

Stock brokers. Representational image. Reuters.

Stock brokers. Representational image. Reuters.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 492.46 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold to the tune of Rs 1,286.91 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

Meanwhile, the MET department yesterday said the entire country is likely to get normal monsoon this year, except the east and northeast India, which is likely to witness "below normal" rainfall.


Updated Date: May 31, 2018 16:37 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores