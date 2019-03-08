Sensex snaps 4-day winning streak on weak global cues, falls 54 points to 36,671, Nifty down 23 points

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex snapped its four-day rising streak on Friday to end marginally lower on losses in IT and metal stocks as investors turned cautious amid weak overseas cues.

The 30-share index settled 53.99 points, or 0.15 percent lower at 36,671.43, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 22.80 points, or 0.21 percent, to 11,035.40.

During the week, the Sensex gained 607.62 points or 1.68 percent; and the Nifty advanced 171.9 points or 1.58 percent.

Tata Motors was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack on Friday, tumbling 3.99 percent, followed by HCL Tech, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Infosys, ONGC, Asian Paints, Maruti and L&T that shed up to 2.53 percent.

NTPC was the top gainer, spurting 4.28 percent.

Other winners were Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, ITC, Hero MotoCorp, TCS, Yes Bank, HDFC, HDFC Bank and SBI, rising up to 1.38 percent.

Sectorally, the BSE metal index witnessed most losses, falling 1.57 percent, followed by IT and teck.

Broader indices followed the benchmarks, with the BSE Midcap index and the small-cap gauge ending marginally lower.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 1,137.85 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 925.46 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

"The momentum in domestic market was capped due to the renewed concern in global economy. Moderation in GDP growth by ECB and weak export data from China impacted the global sentiment," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

"But Indian rupee strengthened supported by FII liquidity and benign oil prices, portraying the positive undercurrent in the domestic market," he added.

Global equities witnessed a selloff after the European Central Bank (ECB) slashed its forecast for economic growth and inflation in the 19-country euro zone.

The ECB now expects growth of 1.1 percent this year, down from its earlier forecast for 1.7 percent. Inflation is also expected to be lower at 1.2 percent compared with 1.6 percent forecast earlier.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng cracked 1.91 percent, Shanghai Composite Index plunged 4.40 percent and Korea's Kospi fell 1.31 percent. Japan's Nikkei ended 2.01 percent lower.

In the Eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX was down 0.49 percent, Paris CAC 40 shed 0.36 percent, and London's FTSE fell 0.66 percent in early deals.

Oil market benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.63 percent to USD 65.22 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated 7 paise to 69.93 against the US dollar intra-day.

