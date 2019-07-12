Sensex slips 87 points in choppy trade, Nifty ends 30 points lower; Bajaj Finance, ONGC, IndusInd Bank among top losers

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended on a negative note after a highly volatile session on Friday, dragged by losses in financial stocks.

Investors were also cautious ahead of the release of key macroeconomic data, traders said.

After swinging 337 points during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 86.88 points or 0.22 percent lower at 38,736.23. The index hit an intra-day low of 38,684.85 and a high of 39,021.84.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty dropped 30.40 points, or 0.26 percent, to 11,552.50. During the day, it touched a low of 11,538.60 and a high of 11,639.55.

Top losers in the Sensex pack included Bajaj Finance, ONGC, IndusInd Bank, PowerGrid, L&T, Axis Bank, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, falling up to 2.08 percent.

On the other hand, Vedanta, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Hero MotoCorp and Yes Bank were among the gainers, rising up to 2.44 percent.

Shares of Infosys ended 0.87 percent higher ahead of the company's quarterly results.

According to traders, investors were cautious ahead of the release of inflation and industrial production data. The market was also nervous about the ongoing trade talks between India and the US, they added.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi ended in the green. Equities in Europe were also trading higher in early deals.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated 13 paise to 68.57 against the US dollar (intra-day).

The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.89 percent to $67.11 per barrel.

