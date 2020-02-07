Sensex slips 56.87 points to 41,249.16 in early deals, Nifty down 13.60 points at 12,124.35; Rupee drops 9 paise

Sensex and Nifty edged lower in opening deals on Friday, tracking subdued Asian market.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading lower by 56.87 points or 0.14 percent at 41,249.16, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 13.60 points or 0.11 percent to 12,124.35 in early morning trade.

On Thursday, the Sensex had settled 163.37 points, or 0.40 percent higher at 41,306.03 and the Nifty had closed up 48.80 points, or 0.40 per cent, at 12,137.95 after the RBI left the policy rates unchanged but maintained its accommodative stance to boost growth, according to a PTI report.

Both equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty had logged their fourth straight gains on Thursday.

Global crude benchmark Brent advanced 0.33 per cent to $55.30 per barrel.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee dropped 9 paise to 71.27 per US dollar in morning deals.

Exchange data showed foreign investors pulled out Rs 560.36 crore on a net basis from the Indian equity market on Thursday.

On the global financial market front, Asia was trading lower, while US stocks consolidated gains for a fourth consecutive day to climb new record highs, as sentiment kept improving on China's pledge of tariff cuts on American goods.

In the sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review of 2019-20, the RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.15 percent while retaining its accommodative stance.

The central bank also kept the GDP growth estimate unchanged for the current fiscal at 5 percent but projected a pick up to 6 percent in the next financial year.

Rupee declines by 9 paise

The rupee opened on a weak note and declined by 9 paise to 71.27 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, tracking weak opening in domestic equities and foreign fund outflows.

Forex traders said weak opening in domestic equities, rising crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows dragged the local unit, but a weakening of the American currency in the overseas market supported the rupee.

The rupee opened weak at 71.26 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 71.27, down 9 paise over its last close.

The rupee had settled at 71.18 against the US dollar on Thursday.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, as they sold shares worth Rs 560.36 crore on Thursday, as per provisional data.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.05 percent to 98.44.

Rally in stocks runs out of steam as coronavirus toll climbs

Asian share markets slipped on Friday and oil price gains stalled, as the growing death toll and economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak put a lid on the week’s sharp rally, according to Reuters.

The toll in mainland China from the new virus rose to 636, more than doubling in just under a week, with the number of infections at 31,161.

In the early hours of the morning, one of the first Chinese doctors to raise the alarm about the virus died from the illness at a hospital in Wuhan, the outbreak’s epicentre.

Commodities cautious

Much is unknown about the coronavirus, including its lethality and transmission routes. The World Health Organization has said it is too early to call a peak in the outbreak.

Yet China’s aggressive response, dubbed a “people’s war for epidemic prevention” by President Xi Jinping, appears to have inspired confidence.

Beijing has pumped billions of dollars into the money market to stabilise market confidence and the central bank said on Friday it expects the virus impact to be temporary.

Yet, owing to much greater exposure to Chinese demand and less access to the benefits of monetary stimulus, commodity prices have been more sensitive to conditions on the ground.

Oil and metal prices fell hard as the coronavirus outbreak gained pace and have been slow to recover.

US crude was firm on Friday at $51.31 per barrel, but is flat for the week and remains 13 percent below its 21 January-level. Brent prices were last at $55.33 per barrel.

A rally in copper—often seen as a barometer of global economic health because of its wide industrial use—ran out of steam on Thursday and closed flat in London at $5,735-a-tonne.

“We think that demand could come back strongly as opposed to gradually in Q2 2020,” said Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar. “But the risk in the near term is that provinces take longer to return to work in order to contain the spread of the virus.” and the Shanghai Composite was 0.1 percent weaker.

---With inputs from agencies

