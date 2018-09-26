Sensex slips 160 points after opening in the green; investors cautious ahead of US Federal Reserve meeting

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices traded on a negative note during the afternoon session on Wednesday after they opened on a positive note, with the S&P BSE Sensex losing around 160 points so far.

Investors were cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy meet later in the day, analysts said.

Selling pressure was witnessed in the auto, FMCG and IT stocks.

At 12.57 p.m., the NSE Nifty50 traded at 11,039.75 points, lower by 27.70 points or 0.25 percent from the previous close.

The BSE Sensex, which had opened at 36,936.64 points, traded at 36,492.59 points, down 159.47 points or 0.44 percent from the previous close of 36,652.06 points.

So far, it has touched an intra-day high of 36,938.74 points and a low of 36,416.34.