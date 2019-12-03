Sensex slips 127 points to close at 40,675, Nifty ends below 12,000-mark; Yes Bank, Tata Steel among top losers

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex on Tuesday fell 127 points, dragged mainly by losses in metal stocks, tracking weak global sentiments in the wake of slapping of tariffs by the US on imports from Brazil and Argentina.

The 30-share BSE gauge settled at 40,675.45, down 0.31 percent or 126.72 points. The index swung between a high of 40,885.03 and a low of 40,554.04 during the day.

#MarketAtClose | 37 Of 50 Nifty stocks close with cuts; YES BANK, Bharti Infra top losers pic.twitter.com/nsMQy3eo5J — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) December 3, 2019

The broader NSE Nifty settled at 11,994.20, showing a dip of 0.45 percent or 54 points.

In view of a fresh tussle in global trade, metal stocks came under pressure. Besides, banking stocks saw selling pressure as investors took a cautious stance ahead of the RBI monetary policy meet.

On the Sensex chart, Yes Bank was the worst hit with 7.81 percent decline. It was followed by Tata Steel, Vedanta, M&M, IndusInd Bank and Tata Motors -- shedding as much as 5.07 percent.

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, TCS, Kotak Bank, Infosys and HDFC were among the major gainers.

