Bloodbath on D-Street: Sensex sinks 1126 points in morning session amid global selloff, Nifty tanks 339 points; over Rs 5 lakh cr investor wealth wiped off

After the Sensex nosedived over 1000 points in opening session at the Bombay Stock Exchange on Friday, the benchmark index fell further 48 points or 2.83 percent down to 1126.65 in the late morning session. The Nifty was down 339.15 points or 2.92 percent at 11294.15.

The market wiped off over Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth in opening session mid a massive selloff in global equities as rising coronavirus cases outside China stoked fears of a pandemic that could dent world growth.

The 30-share index sank 1,100.27 points, or 2.77 per cent, to 38,645.39, while the NSE Nifty cracked 329.50 points, or 2.83 percent, to 11,303.80.

#CNBCTV18Market | Market joins the global rout! Indices open more than 2% lower amid fears of growth derailing in wake of #CoronavirusOutbreak; Nifty tests 11,300 levels For more LIVE updates, log on to https://t.co/BrDJwXKzff pic.twitter.com/m9aM0ai2Jo — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) February 28, 2020

According to a poll conducted by Reuters, the annual gross domestic product growth likely rose to 4.7 percent in October-December from 4.5 percent in the previous quarter. US stocks plummeted on Thursday as fears about the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on economic growth flared even as US officials pledged that they were stepping up efforts to safeguard Americans from the virus’ spread.

All Sensex components were trading in the red, led by losses in Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Mahindra and Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech and Reliance Industries.

In the previous session, the Sensex settled 143.30 points, or 0.36 percent, lower at 39,745.66, and the Nifty fell 45.20 points or 0.39 percent to end at 11,633.30.

According to analysts, till last week the market was of the view that coronavirus was going to have a minimum impact on the global economy as the situation in China was being contained. But the increase in the number of new cases is changing the view and investors are worried about an intense slowdown.

Further, incessant selling by foreign investors is also spooking domestic market participants, traders said.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 3,127.36 crore on Thursday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

Rupee slips 33 paise to 71.94 in early trade

The Indian rupee opened on a weak note and declined by 33 paise against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, tracking heavy selling in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund outflows.

Forex traders said market participants were cautious after the benchmark 30-share sensitive index, Sensex, plummeted 1,083.85 points to 38,661.81 in opening session amid global selloff.

At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 71.90 then lost further ground and touched a low of 71.94 against the American currency, registering a fall of 33 paise over its previous close.

The domestic unit had settled at 71.61 against the US dollar on Thursday.

Stock exchanges in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo plunged up to 4 per cent in their morning sessions.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,190.95 points, its largest one-day point drop in history, bringing its loss for the week to 3,225.77 points, or 11.1 percent.

The S&P 500 has now plunged 12 percent from the all-time high it set just a week ago.

World oil prices too tumbled by more than 4 percent overnight as traders fretted about the impact of spreading coronavirus on crude demand, particularly from key consumer China.

Brent crude oil futures fell another 2.47 percent to $50.45 per barrel early in the day.

The rupee depreciated 28 paise to 71.89 against the US dollar in the morning session.

--With inputs from agencies

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.