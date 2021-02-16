Sensex sets record high, but ends in negative; Nifty too ends flat in volatile session
The gains in the early morning trade in BSE Sensex was driven by gains in index majors HDFC twins, Kotak Bank and Reliance Industries amid a positive trend in global markets
After rallying over 300 points to scale a new record peak in early trade on Tuesday, the equity benchmark BSE Sensex closed at 52,104.17, down 49.96 points or 0.10 percent, snapping the three-day winning streak, reports said.
The 30-share BSE index touched a lifetime high of 52,516.76 in the opening session.
According to PTI, the gains in the early morning trade in BSE Sensex was driven by gains in index majors HDFC twins, Kotak Bank and Reliance Industries amid a positive trend in global markets.
During the day's trade, the Sensex touched a low of 51,863.61. The top five gainers were Powergrid (+6.24 percent), ONGC (+5.44 percent), NTPC (+2.94 percent), KotakBank (+1.78 percent) and Reliance (+1.33 percent).
The Nifty too and ended flat in the highly volatile session, and was down 1.20 points or 0.01% at 15,313.50.
About 1,354 shares have advanced, 1,573 shares declined, and 160 shares are unchanged, Moneycontrol.com said.
The broader NSE Nifty had opened at 15,371.45 and touched a high of 15,371.45 in early trade. It had touched a low of 15,242.20 on Tuesday.
According to the report, at the close of the market, "ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Eicher Motors, Nestle and Infosys were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers included Power Grid, ONGC, Hindalco, Tata Steel, and NTPC."
Selling was witnessed in the IT, banking, and FMCG sectors, while metal, pharma, energy, and infra sectors ended in the red, the report added.
The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended in the green.
