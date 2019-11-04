Sensex scales new closing peak of 40,302, Nifty gains 51 points ; Infosys, Vedanta, HDFC among top gainers

Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex on Monday rose 137 points to hit a new closing high of 40,302, led by gains in IT, metal and financial stocks amid positive global cues.

Extending its gains for the seventh consecutive session, the 30-share Sensex settled 136.93 points, or 0.34 percent, higher at 40,301.96. The index also hit its lifetime intra-day high of 40,483.21.

#MarketAtClose | Market gains for 7th straight day, longest winning streak in 19 months; Sensex at record closing high, Nifty 148 points away pic.twitter.com/vUB7GYWehq — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) November 4, 2019

#MarketAtClose | Infosys, HDFC help Nifty close in the green while Maruti & HDFC Bank drag pic.twitter.com/MhlfhKNFwX — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) November 4, 2019

The broader NSE Nifty too advanced 50.70 points, or 0.43 per cent, to close at 11,941.30.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Infosys, Vedanta, Tata Steel, ONGC, and ICICI Bank, rising up to 3.05 percent.

HDFC too gained 2.48 percent after the mortgage lender said its consolidated net profit jumped over 76.3 percent to Rs 10,748.69 crore in the second quarter ended September 2019.

On the other hand, Maruti, Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motor and PowerGrid lost up to 2.54 percent.

According to experts, better liquidity from foreign funds, de-escalation in geopolitical risks and focus on upcoming reforms to revive growth buoyed domestic investor sentiment.

Globally, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul settled higher on optimism over the US-China trade deal after China's commerce ministry on Saturday announced that top Chinese and US trade negotiators "reached consensus on principles".

Exchanges in Europe were also trading on a positive note in their respective early deals.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated by 7 paise to 70.73 against the US dollar intra-day.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.28 percent to $61.86 per barrel.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.