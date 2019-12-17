Sensex scales fresh lifetime high of 41,262, Nifty hits record peak too on positive global cues; Vedanta, Tata Steel among top gainers

Equity benchmark indices added handsome gains to hit new highs during early hours on Tuesday, tracking positive sentiment in the global markets with the easing of trade worries and sustained foreign fund inflows.

Equity benchmark BSE Sensex hit a new lifetime high of 41,262 while the broader NSE Nifty also scaled new peak of 12,140 too in early trade on Tuesday.

The 30-share index rose 291.41 points or 0.71 percent to 41,230.13 in the morning session. The Sensex had hit the record intraday high of 41,262 at around 10.30 am. Similarly, the broader Nifty was trading 81.05 points or 0.67 percent higher at 12,135.

Vedanta was the top gainer in the Sensex pack rising up to 3.19 percent, followed by Tata Steel, Yes Bank, Infosys, Maruti, TCS, ITC, Bharti Airtel and SBI.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma was the top loser, shedding up to 0.93 percent while ONGC, NTPC and Bajaj Auto were also trading in the red.

All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty IT up by 1.3 percent, metal by 1.2 percent and auto by 0.7 percent.

Among stocks, metal major Vedanta was the top winner with gains of 2.8 percent at Rs 151.35 per share. Tata Steel was up by 1.9 percent and JSW Steel by 1.5 percent.

Automakers Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Eicher Motors gained by 1.3 percent, 1.1 percent and 1 percent respectively while IT major added gains of 1.6 percent at Rs 725.25 per scrip.

Tech Mahindra too ticked up by 1 percent.

However, those which lost were GAIL, UPL, ONGC, NTPC and IndianOil Corporation.

Meanwhile, Asian shares rose to their highest in more than a year as trade deal optimism and Wall Street's run to all-time highs supported sentiment.

The mood carried MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan up by 0.6 percent to its highest since July 2018.

In the previous session, the 30-share gauge ended 70.99 points or 0.17 percent down at 40,938.72, while the Nifty finished 32.75 points or 0.27 percent lower at 12,053.95.

According to traders, domestic equities rallied on global optimism over the US-China trade truce.

Foreign fund inflow too boosted market mood here, they said.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 728.13 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 796.38 crore, data available with stock exchange showed on Monday.

Meanwhile, Asian shares rose to their highest in more than a year on Tuesday, as trade deal optimism and Wall Street’s run to all-time highs supported sentiment, while familiar fears of a hard Brexit knocked the pound.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a positive note. Benchmarks on Wall Street ended at record peaks on Monday.

The mood carried MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.6 percent to its highest since July 2018. Japan’s Nikkei hit its firmest in more than year, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose almost a percent.

Korea’s Kospi stood at its highest since May and Shanghai blue chips rose 0.6 percent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 eked a tiny extension to Monday’s big gains.

Bond markets, currencies and commodities were more circumspect, and futures trade pointed to softness in Europe and a flat open the United States after a bumper Monday.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, fell marginally to $65.33 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the rupee was trading flat at 71 against the US dollar in morning session.

— With inputs from agencies

