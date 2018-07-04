Sensex rises 266.80 points to close at 35,645.40, Nifty ends above 10,750; bank, auto stocks lead rally

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex on Wednesday rose by nearly 267 points to hit a near two-week high of 35,645.40 on bouts of buying towards the fag-end of the session, mainly in bank and auto shares, after the Centre hiked MSP for most kharif crops.

The benchmark index moved in a narrow range for the most part of the day due to weak global cues amid concerns related to trade tariff spat and macroeconomic conditions but the late buying in some key sector stocks helped the Sensex come out of range-bound trading.

Consistent buying by domestic institutional investors and encouraging services PMI data for June also helped in lifting trading sentiment.

In a major fillip to the farm sector, the government on Wednesday approved a steep hike in the minimum support price (MSP) of 14 kharif crops, which will cost the exchequer more than Rs 15,000 crore.

"After an insipid start, the market gained momentum on account of better auto sales and government's announcement of an increase in MSP. Rural income and spending power will increase due to higher minimum price and progressing monsoon which may result in higher demand for consumption-oriented stocks...," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd, said.

Meanwhile, the services sector returned to growth during June and registered the fastest rate of expansion in a year, supported by a robust increase in new business orders, said a monthly survey.

The BSE 30-share Sensex started on a positive note at 35,385.52 and advanced to the day's high of 35,667.31 before ending at 35,645.40 -- a near two-week high -- up 266.80 points, or 0.75 percent.

The 30-share BSE gauge closed at 35,689.60 on 22 June, 2018.

The Sensex on Wednesday touched the day's low of 35,309.67.

It had gained 114.19 points in the previous session.

The NSE Nifty, after hitting a high of 10,777.15, closed at 10,769.90, up 70 points, or 0.65 percent. It touched a low of 10,677.75 intra-day.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 278.84 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold equities worth Rs 1,043.31 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

European markets fell at the start of trade, tracking weak global cues.

Major players in the paddy space such as Kohinoor Foods rose 12.96 percent, followed by LT Foods 7.01 percent and Chaman Lal Setia exports 2.27 percent.

Most fertilizer stocks also rose, led by Shiva Global Agro Industries surged 9.33 percent, followed by Coromandel Agro Products 4.88, Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) 0.77 percent and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals (GNFC) 1.68 percent.

Bajaj Auto was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging 3.95 percent followed by Maruti Suzuki at 2.69 percent.

Other gainers were: HDFC Ltd 2.09 percent, HUL 2.03 percent, RIL 1.90 percent, HDFC Bank 1.57 percent, IndusInd Bank 1.33 percent, Coal India 1.21 percent, Kotak Bank 1.05 percent, Sun Pharma 0.94 percent, M&M 0.69 percent, Axis Bank 0.59 percent, L&T 0.56 percent, Hero Motocorp 0.43 percent and Tata Steel 0.42 percent.

On the other hand, NTPC fell 1.64 percent, Vedanta 1.21 percent, ONGC 1.20 percent, Bharti Airtel 1.01 percent, Tata Motors 0.93 percent, Power Grid 0.81 percent, Adani Ports 0.63 percent, Yes Bank 0.39 percent, Infosys 0.38 percent, TCS 0.33 percent, ITC 0.26 percent, Wipro 0.23 percent and SBI 0.10 percent.

Sector-wise, auto index surged 1.31 percent, followed by energy by 1.03 percent, healthcare 0.80 percent, bankex 0.69 percent, FMCG 0.61 percent, capital goods 0.51 percent, realty 0.42 percent and oil & gas 0.09 percent.

However, the infrastructure index fell 0.64 percent, followed by IT 0.60 percent, teck 0.55 percent, power 0.54 percent, PSU 0.53 percent, consumer durables 0.51 percent and metal 0.03 percent.

The broader market displayed a mixed trend, the S&P BSE Small-Cap index up 0.38 percent while the mid-cap index inched down 0.17 percent.

In Asian regions, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.06 percent, Shanghai Composite Index lost 1 percent and Japan's Nikkei ended 0.31 percent lower.

European stock markets also started lower with global trade concerns still hovering over markets, as China readies tariffs on the US and the EU looks at mustering big auto-making countries to agree on a new trade deal. Paris CAC shed 0.10 percent and Frankfurt's DAX traded lower by 0.20 percent in their early trade. London's FTSE too was down 0.30 percent.