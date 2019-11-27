Sensex rises 199 points to scale fresh closing high, Nifty above 12,100-mark; Yes Bank, SBI among top gainers

Mumbai: Market benchmark indices scaled fresh closing peaks on Wednesday on hectic buying by foreign investors in banking, IT and auto stocks amid positive trends from global markets.

The 30-share Sensex rose by 199.31 points or 0.49 percent to end at a new life-time high of 41,020.61 as 24 of its constituents ended in green.

The broader NSE Nifty gained 63 points or 0.52 percent to settle at a new peak of 12,100.70.

Yes Bank was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 7.65 percent, followed by SBI which rose 2.43 percent. Maruti gained 2.38 percent, Sun Pharma 1.87 percent and HUL by 1.78 percent.

On the other hand, L&T was the top loser, ending 2.05 percent lower. ICICI Bank, ITC, Tata Steel, NTPC and Axis Bank too closed in red.

According to analysts, sustained foreign fund inflow amid positive cues from global markets buoyed the market sentiment.

Foreign investors purchased shares worth Rs 4,677.75 crore on a net basis on Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed.

Short-covering ahead of the expiry of November derivatives contracts on Thursday also contributed to the rally, traders said.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended higher while those in Shanghai settled lower.

Stocks in Europe were trading on a positive note.

On the currency front, the rupee appreciated 15 paise (intra-day) against the US dollar to 71.35.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.18 percent to $63.33 per barrel.

