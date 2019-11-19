Sensex rises 186 points to close at 40,470, Nifty up 56 points; RIL, Vodafone Idea among top gainers

Mumbai: Market benchmark Sensex rose by 186 points on Tuesday, tracking substantial gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel amid positive cues from global equities.

The 30-share index ended 185.51 points, or 0.46 percent, higher at 40,469.70. It hit an intra-day high of 40,544.13 and a low of 40,290.21. As many as 11 of 30 Sensex stocks ended in the green.

#MarketAtClose | Last-hour surge helps market close near day’s high; #Sensex closes with gains of 186 points, Nifty up 56 points pic.twitter.com/VwWZf22TXN — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) November 19, 2019

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 55.60 points, or 0.47 percent, to end at 11,940.10.

Reliance Industries led the gains on Sensex, rallying nearly 4 percent as it touched its life-time high of Rs 1,514.95 (intra-day). It became the first Indian company to hit the Rs 9.5 lakh crore market capitalisation level.

Shares of Bharti Airtel soared 7.36 percent and Vodafone Idea rallied 34.68 percent after both the companies announced a hike in a mobile phone call and data charges from December.

Axis Bank, PowerGrid, Tech Mahindra, SBI, IndusInd Bank and Infosys were among the other gainers.

On the other hand, Yes Bank dropped 2.66 percent to emerge as the biggest Sensex loser, M&M fell by 2.19 percent, and Tata Steel by 2.02 percent. TCS, Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp also declined.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong settled significantly higher while those in Tokyo and Seoul settled in the red.

European equities were trading on a positive note in their respective early deals.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated by 17 paise to 71.86 against the US dollar in intra-day trade.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.83 percent to $61.92 per barrel.

