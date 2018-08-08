Sensex rises 110 points at 37,775, Nifty goes above 10,400-mark; metals, oil and gas, infra stocks rally

Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex rose over 110 points while the Nifty recaptured the 11,400-mark in opening trade today on unabated buying by foreign funds amid firm Asian cues.

The 30-share Sensex advanced by 110.06 points, or 0.29 percent, to 37,775.86. The gauge had slipped 26.09 points in the previous session.

The sectoral indices rose up to 0.64 percent, led by metal, oil and gas, PSU, infrastructure, power, auto, healthcare, consumer durables, capital goods and FMCG.

The broad-based NSE Nifty rose 33.40 points or 0.29 percent to 11,422.85.

Major gainers were Bharti Airtel, Coal India, ONGC, Vedanta, Tata Steel, RIL, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, NTPC, Adani Ports, M&M, ITC, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank, Hero Motocorp, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank and Sun Pharma, rising up to 0.89 percent.

Brokers said sustained buying by foreign institutional investors amid a firm trend at other Asian bourses following positive leads from Wall Street influenced sentiment here.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 314.83 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth Rs 319.90 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

In the Asian region, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.24 percent and Japan's Nikkei inched up 0.04 percent, while Shanghai Composite Index was down by 0.30 percent in early trade.

Wall Street edged higher yesterday amid a relative cooling of protectionist rhetoric between the US and China.

Rupee spurts

The rupee rose by 6 paise to 68.62 against the dollar in early trade today as the US currency softened against China's yuan and the euro amid sustained foreign fund inflows.

Increased selling of the greenback by exporters and banks amid a higher opening in the domestic equity market lifted the domestic currency, dealers said.

Yesterday, the rupee had staged an impressive rebound from a two-week low to end higher by 20 paise at 68.68 against the US currency on fresh bouts of dollar selling by exporters and banks.