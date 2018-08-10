Sensex retreats from record high, down 106 points on profit-booking; Nifty recedes by 29 points; Re dives

Mumbai: Retreating from its lifetime high, the BSE Sensex dropped 106 points in opening trade today on profit-booking in recent gainers amid a weak trend at other Asian markets.

The 30-share barometer fell by 106.02 points or 0.27 percent to 37,918.35, with banking, PSU, metal, realty and FMCG stocks falling up to 0.30 percent. The gauge had gained 358.57 points in the previous two sessions.

Brokers said apart from profit-booking at record levels, a weak trend at other Asian markets following overnight losses on Wall Street dented the trading sentiment.

The wider NSE Nifty too receded from its record level and slipped 29.05 points, or 0.25 percent to 11,441.65.

SBI, Coal India, HDFC, Sun Pharma, RIL, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Wipro and Bajaj Auto were trading in the negative zone, falling up to 1.53 percent.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 85.39 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 370.68 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

Asian stocks slipped as investors assessed the impact of the latest tit-for-tat in the US-China trade war.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.40 percent, Japan's Nikkei shed 0.53 percent and Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.15 percent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.29 percent lower in yesterday's trade.

Rupee declines 17 paise

The rupee declined by 17 paise to 68.85 per dollar in early trade today due to the appreciation of the American currency overseas.

A weak trend at Dalal Street also weighed on sentiment at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market.

Forex dealers said increased demand for the US currency from importers and its gains against other currencies overseas put pressure on the rupee.

Yesterday, the domestic unit had ended lower by 5 paise to 68.68 against the US dollar on renewed buying interest for the greenback even as domestic equities remained in a triumphant mode.