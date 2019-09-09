Sensex recovers over 200 points from opening loss, Nifty reclaims 11,000-mark in early session; ICICI Bank among gainers

Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex recovered over 200 points from the opening loss while the broader Nifty reclaimed 11,000-mark in the early session on Monday mainly on the gains in the banking stocks.

#CNBCTV18Market | #Sensex climbs more than 330 points from lows, #Nifty 100 points off lows as market recovers from opening stress pic.twitter.com/p7faLzrcsj — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) September 9, 2019

Sensex jumped 209.87 points 0.57 percent to 37,191.64 erasing the losses in the early session mainly due to the gains in the banking and oil stocks while the Nifty surged 62.10 points or 0.57 percent to 11,008.30.

The 30-share index opened in the red and was trading 147.20 points, or 0.40 percent, lower at 36,834.57, while the broader Nifty rose 31 points, or 0.28 percent, to 10,915.20.

In the previous session on Friday, the BSE barometer ended 337.35 points, or 0.92 percent, higher at 36,981.77. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty spurted 98.30 points, or 0.91 percent, to finish at 10,946.20.

Top losers in the Sensex pack included HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Infosys, Tata Steel, shedding up to 1.28 percent.

On the other hand, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Hindustan Liver, L&T, HDFC, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel and ITC rose up to 1.87 percent.

According to experts, despite positive cues from other global markets, domestic equities reeled under pressure amid continued foreign fund outflow.

Selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued over the past week. Given the sustained slowdown, experts fear that Q2FY20 earnings numbers could also be weaker than expected, in which case there would be further downward adjustment for the markets.

On Friday, FPIs sold shares worth a net of Rs 957.05 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 1,207.20 crore, provisional data showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Japan and Korea were trading in the green in their respective late morning sessions, while that in Hong Kong was in the red.

The rupee, meanwhile, was traded flat against its previous close at 71.72 in early session.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude surged 0.96 percent to 62.14 per barrel.

— With inputs from agencies