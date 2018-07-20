Sensex rebounds 145 points to close at 36,496.37, Nifty ends above 11,000; IT and pharma stocks lead gains

Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded over 145 points to close at 36,496.37 on Friday while the broader NSE Nifty settled above the 11,000-mark on widespread gains led by IT and pharma stocks.

Investors accumulated fresh positions ahead of the outcome of the no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha.

A sharp recovery in the rupee from its record low also supported the bounce back, brokers said.

The 30-share Sensex, after opening on a strong footing, continued its upward march to hit a high of 36,567.34 on value-buying in recent losers. It lost some ground on profit-booking, before finally ending 145.14 points, or 0.40 per cent higher at 36,496.37.

The gauge had lost 168.73 points in the previous two sessions.

The NSE Nifty, after touching a high of 11,030.25, ended 53.10 points, or 0.48 per cent higher at 11,010.20.

However, the benchmarks logged the first weekly loss in three weeks. The Sensex fell by 45.26 points or 0.12 per cent, while the Nifty lost 8.70 points, or 0.08 per cent, during the week.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 470.02 crore on Thursday, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold equities to the tune of Rs 315.69 crore, as per stock exchanges' data.