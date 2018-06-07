You are here:
Sensex rallies to close 284 points higher, Nifty finishes above 10,750; banking, realty, auto shares surge

Business PTI Jun 07, 2018 16:37:21 IST

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex soared over 284 points on Thursday to end at 35,463.08 as the post-RBI policy rally continued for the second day on heavy buying in realty, metal, banking, auto and infrastructure stocks.

Short-covering by speculators and sustained buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also added to the momentum, brokers said.

BSE building. Reuters.

The 30-share BSE Sensex opened on a strong footing at 35,278.38 and maintained its upward trend to hit the day's high of 35,628.49. It finally ended at 35,463.08, up 284.20 points, or 0.81 percent.

The broader Nifty finished the day at 10,768.35, showing a gain of 83.70 points, or 0.78 percent, after shuttling between 10,818.00 and 10,722.60.

Markets had rallied on Wednesday as well after the RBI hiked the policy rate after a four-year pause on inflation concerns but maintained its neutral stance.

Meanwhile, DIIs net bought shares worth Rs 712.31 crore, while foreign funds sold shares to the tune of Rs 81.40 crore on Wednesday, provisional data showed.


Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 16:37 PM

