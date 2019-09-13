Sensex rallies 281 points to 37,385, Nifty closes above 11,000-mark; Vedanta, ICICI Bank, ONGC among top gainers

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex rallied 281 points on Friday, led by financial and IT stocks as hopes of another rate cut by RBI boosted investor sentiment.

After swinging 413 points, the 30-share index ended 280.71 points, or 0.76 percent, higher at 37,384.99. It hit an intra-day high of 37,413.50 and low of 37,000.09.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty settled 93.10 points, or 0.85 percent, higher at 11,075.90.

#MarketAtClose | Smart recovery in last hour helps market close at day’s high; Nifty ends with a gain of 93 points & Sensex 281 points. Nifty gains 130 points & Sensex nearly 400 points from lows pic.twitter.com/UcsgdU35Rr — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) September 13, 2019

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Vedanta, ICICI Bank, ONGC, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, M&M, Infosys, PowerGrid, HCL Tech, NTPC, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries, rising up to 2.72 percent

On the other hand, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, ITC and HUL were among the losers, shedding up to 1.41 percent.

Domestic benchmarks rose amid hopes of another rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) next month, traders said.

According to official data released post market hours on Thursday, retail inflation inched up marginally to 3.21 percent in August, while industrial production growth slowed to 4.3 percent in July, raising chances of a rate cut by the central bank.

Positive cues from global markets too lifted benchmarks here, traders said.

Bourses in Hong Kong and Japan ended significantly higher amid signs of easing trade war tensions between the US and China.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a positive note in their respective early sessions after the European Central Bank on Thursday announced a massive package of rate cuts and economic stimulus.

The Indian rupee appreciated 6 paise (intra-day) to trade at 71.07 per US dollar.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.31 percent lower at $60.19 per barrel.