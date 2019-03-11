Sensex posts biggest gains in 6 months, reclaims 37,000-mark in pre-poll rally; Nifty up 133 points

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex soared 383 points to reclaim the 37,000-mark on Monday, posting its biggest gain in nearly six months, led by gains in RIL, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel amid sustained foreign fund inflow and positive global cues.

According to experts, investors widened their portfolios amid hopes of a win for the incumbent NDA government, following the announcement of 2019 general election dates Sunday.

The 30-share Sensex started off on a strong footing and reclaimed the 37,000-mark on widespread buying by investors, and ended at 37,054.10, up by 382.67 points, or 1.04 percent.

This is the highest closing level since 19 September last year when it had closed at 37,121.22.

The gauge had settled 53.99 points, or 0.15 percent, lower at 36,671.43 on Friday.

The NSE Nifty, after climbing to 11,172.40 - its highest since 26 September last year - closed at 11,168.05 points, up 132.65 points, or 1.20 percent.

Power, oil and gas, PSU, metal, banking, auto, capital goods, infrastructure and healthcare sector stocks witnessed heavy buying through the session.

Experts see this as a pre-poll rally following the announcement of 2019 general election dates.

Prevailing geopolitical concerns in the wake of recent India-Pakistan military conflicts will be a key factor in the upcoming general elections that may help incumbent NDA government at the centre, they said.

Lok Sabha elections will begin on 11 April and will be held over seven phases followed by counting of votes on 23 May, the Election Commission announced on Sunday.

In afternoon trade, the rupee appreciated 21 paise to 69.93 against the dollar.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,095.06 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 470.7 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.

A firming trend in the rest of Asia, as Chinese markets rebounded on hopes of more policy support for the slowing economy, and a higher opening in European shares also accelerated buying activity here, traders said.

Shanghai Composite Index rallied 1.92 percent, Japan's Nikkei gained 0.47 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.99 percent and Korea's Kospi rose 0.03 percent.

Among European markets, Frankfurt's DAX rose 0.38 percent, Paris CAC 40 advanced 0.32 percent in their early deals, and London's FTSE too gained 0.77 percent.

