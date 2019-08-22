Sensex plunges over 600 points to slip below 37,000-mark, Nifty down 170 points; Yes Bank, Vedanta among top losers

Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex has plunged over 600 points to fall below the 37,000 mark in the late afternoon trading on Thursday tracking weak cues from other Asian markets amid concerns of a looming global economic slowdown.

The 30-share index was trading 652.91 points, or 1.76 percent, lower at 36,407.46. The broader Nifty fell 170.95 points, or 1.57 percent, to 10,747.75 in the late afternoon trade.

In the previous session, the 30-share Sensex settled 267.64 points, or 0.72 percent, lower at 37,060.37. The broader NSE Nifty too ended 98.30 points, or 0.89 percent, down at 10,918.70.

Top losers in the Sensex pack included Yes Bank, Vedanta, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors and ONGC, which fell up to 12.46 percent.

Out of 30 Sensex, only four stocks showed gains. They are Tech Mahindra, TCS, Hindustan Lever, and HCL Tech, which rose up to 1.57 percent.

Foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth a net of Rs 770.81 crore Wednesday, and domestic institutional investors too purchased shares worth Rs 353.97 crore, provisional data showed.

Besides continued fear of a global economic slowdown, investors are also jittery ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium, scheduled to begin later in the day, traders said.

The rupee, meanwhile, depreciated 10 paise against its previous close to trade at 71.66 in early session.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Korea, Shanghai and Japan were trading on a negative note in their respective late morning sessions.

While, exchanges on Wall Street ended in the green on Wednesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.17 percent lower at 60.20 per barrel.

— With PTI inputs