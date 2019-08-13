Sensex plunges over 600 points, Nifty slips below 11,000-mark in late afternoon trade; RIL zooms over 12%

Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex dropped over 600 points and slipped below 37,000-level while Nifty plummetted by 190 points in the late afternoon trade on Tuesday.

The 30-share index was trading 660.15 points or 1.76 percent down at 36,921.76 at around 3.15 pm and the broader Nifty fell 191.50 points or 1.72 percent to 10,918.15 in the late afternoon trade.

The markets opened in the red with the Sensex dropping over 200 points while Nifty fell 62.80 points or 0.57 percent to 11,046.85 in early trade, dragged by losses in index heavyweights HDFC twins, Infosys and ITC, amid weak global cues.

In the previous session on Friday, the 30-share index settled 254.55 points or 0.68 percent higher at 37,581.91. The broader NSE Nifty jumped 77.20 points or 0.70 percent to 11,109.65.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Sun Pharma are the top gainers in the Sensex pack. The scrip of RIL zoomed over 12 percent after the company announced a host of investment proposals at its annual general meeting. The scrip opened the day on a bullish note and jumped 12.09 percent to Rs 1,302.50 on the BSE.

Top losers in the Sensex pack during afternoon trade included Yes Bank, Bajaj Finance, M&M, Maruti, Tata Steel, ONGC, NTPC, L&T, cracking up to 10.84 percent.

Foreign portfolio investors bought shares worth a net of Rs 203.73 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 606.92 crore, provisional data showed.

— With PTI inputs