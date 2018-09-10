Sensex plunges over 400 points as rupee breaches 72.50 mark against US dollar; Nifty trades below 11,500, down 118 points

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex plunged over 400 points in the afternoon session on Monday after the rupee breached 72.50 mark against the US dollar for the first time ever amid weak Asian cues.

While, the rupee continued its free fall hitting a new low of 72.67 due to a strengthening dollar and widening trade deficit.

Global market sentiment turned weak after US President Donald Trump on Friday threatened tariffs on a further $267 billion worth of Chinese imports. While, Beijing warned of retaliation if the US goes ahead with any new measures.

The 30-share index dropped 418.39 points, or 1.09 percent, to trade at 37,971.43 at 1225 hrs.

The broader Nifty-50 index also trading lower below 11,500 market at 11,470.65, down 118.45 points, or 1.02 percent.

Heavy selling was witnessed in FMCG, telecom, consumer durables, finance, oil and gas, realty, power, metals, banks, energy, auto and utilities sectors.

Major losers were SBI, IndusInd Bank, Vedanta, Kotak Bank, Sun Pharma, RIL and HDFC falling up to 2.52 percent.

While, Wipro, NTPC, Axis Bank and Adani Ports bucked weak market trend, gaining up to 0.79 percent.

Most Asian markets were trading lower as trade tensions between the US and China remained in focus, China's trade surplus with the United States widened to a record in August.

US stocks closed lower last Friday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average ending 0.31 percent lower.