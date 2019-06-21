Sensex plunges 407 points amid rising geopolitical tensions in Middle East; Yes Bank, HDFC,TCS among top losers

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex plunged 407 points Friday, dragged by heavy losses in index heavyweights HDFC and Reliance Industries amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The BSE gauge settled 407.14 points, or 1.03 percent, lower at 39,194.49. The index hit an intra-day low of 39,121.30 and a high of 39,617.95.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty tumbled 107.65 points, or 0.91 percent, to 11,724.10. During the day, the index touched a low of 11,705.10 and a high of 11,827.95.

Yes Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, dropping 4.36 percent.

Other losers included Maruti, HDFC, Hero MotoCorp, Sun Pharma, HUL, Kotak Bank, Coal India, RIL, TCS and Bharti Airtel, shedding up to 3.39 percent.

SBI, IndusInd Bank, Vedanta, NTPC, M&M and Axis Bank finished with gains of up to 1.28 percent.

Market experts attributed the sharp fall in domestic bourses to rising tensions between the US and Iran.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.51 percent to $64.78 per barrel.

While bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended on a weak note, equity markets in Europe were trading in the green in early deals.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated 11 paise to 69.55 against the US dollar intra-day.

