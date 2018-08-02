You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Sensex plunges 356 points, Nifty drops below 11,300-mark on widespread selling amid weak global cues

Business Press Trust of India Aug 02, 2018 16:59:59 IST

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex tanked 356 points to close at a one-week low of 37,165.16 on Thursday, while the NSE Nifty ended below the 10,300-mark on widespread selling amid weak global cues.

Asian and European stocks dropped as the latest escalation in the Sino-US trade spat weighed on investor sentiment.

Heavy selling by foreign and domestic institutional investors after RBI's rate hike on Wednesday added to the selling pressure.

The 30-share Sensex stayed in the negative zone for the whole day and ended at 37,165.16, showing a loss of 356.46 points, or 0.95 percent.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

This is its lowest level since 26 July, when it had closed at 36,984.64.

The gauge had lost 84.96 points in the previous session.

The broader Nifty too succumbed to selling pressure and hit a low of 11,234.95, before ending at 11,244.70, down 101.50 points, or 0.89 percent.

Profit-booking by participants in view of the domestic markets' recent record-setting run fuelled the downtrend, brokers said.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 95.94 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded equities to the tune of Rs 562.33 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.


Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 16:59 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores