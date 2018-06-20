Sensex opens in green on value-buying, up 130 points; Re recovers from 1-month low, up 32 paise against dollar

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex rebounded over 130 points in opening trade today, reversing its two-session losing streak on value-buying in select blue-chips amid a strengthening rupee. Overseas, mixed trend at other Asian markets also influenced trading sentiments here.

The 30-share BSE index was trading higher by 130.41 points, or 0.37 percent, to 35,417.15 in early trade today. The gauge had lost 335.40 points in the previous two sessions, tracking a sell-off across global markets after the US and China reignited their trade dispute.

The NSE Nifty too rose by 39.45 points, or 0.37 percent, to 10,749.90.

All sectoral indices, led by healthcare, realty and auto, were in the positive zone, rising up to 0.93 percent.

Major gainers were Axis Bank, Vedanta, M&M, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Sun Pharma, HDFC Ltd and RIL, rising up to 1.77 percent.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 653.686 crore while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold equities to the tune of Rs 1,324.92 crore yesterday, as per provisional data.

Among other Asian bourses, Japan's Nikkei was up by 0.16 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng inched up 0.03 percent, while Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.19 percent in early trade. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.15 percent lower yesterday.

Rupee recovers

The rupee recovered from its near 1-month low to trade 32 paise higher at 68.06 against the US dollar in early session today on fresh selling of the American currency by banks and exporters.

Forex dealers said selling of the greenback by banks and exporters supported the rupee but the dollar's strength against other currencies overseas capped the gains.

Further, investor sentiment turned positive following higher opening of the domestic equity market, they added. Yesterday, the rupee had nosedived 39 paise to end at a near one-month low of 68.38 against the US dollar as escalating trade threats between the US and China dented sentiment.