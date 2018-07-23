You are here:
Sensex opens 100 points higher after GST Council cuts rates; FMCG, consumer durable stocks trade in green

Business Press Trust of India Jul 23, 2018 10:23:41 IST

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex advanced over 100 points in early trade on Monday led by gains in FMCG stocks after the GST Council on Saturday cut rates on over 100 items, amid fresh capital inflows by foreign funds and strengthening rupee.

The 30-share index was trading higher by 114.10 points, or 0.31 percent, at 36,610.47. All the sectoral indices, led by FMCG, consumer durables and power stocks were trading in the positive zone, rising up to 1.21 percent.

The gauge had gained 145.14 points in the previous session.

The NSE Nifty too rose by 42.60 points, or 0.39 percent, to 11,052.80.

Representational image. Reuters.

Top gainers include Asian Paint, ITC, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Adani Ports, Coal India, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, L&T, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, SBI and Vedanta, gaining up to 3.77 percent.

Brokers said investor sentiment got a boost after the GST Council, on Saturday, cut rates on over 100 items, including footwear, refrigerator, washing machine and small screen TV, while the widely demanded sanitary napkins have been exempted from the levy.

The revised tax rates will come into effect from 27 July.

Meanwhile, the rupee surged by 19 paise to quote at 68.65 against the dollar at the forex market in early trade today.

However, other Asian markets were trading mixed after the Bank of Japan offered to buy bonds at the first fixed-rate operation since February, in a sign the central bank was trying to rein yields.

Japan's Nikkei was down 1.27 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.09 percent in early trade today, while Shanghai Composite edged 0.37 percent higher.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.03 percent down on Friday.


Updated Date: Jul 23, 2018 10:23 AM

