Sensex nosedives over 1,400 points on global carnage; Nifty below 11,000-mark in opening session; Yes Bank shares tank 25%

Equity benchmark indices tumbled during early hours on Friday after another overnight steep fall on Wall Street with banking stocks seen coming under pressure after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)placed Yes Bank under a moratorium and took over its board.

Sensex plummeted over 1,400 points in the opening session on Friday led by a massive selloff in global stocks as volatility peaked amid rising concerns over the economic strain of the coronavirus outbreak.

#CNBCTV18Market | Benchmark indices open at 2020 low, major indices down more than 3.5% each,#Nifty Bank down more than 5% pic.twitter.com/ebmTKzD9XH — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) March 6, 2020

The rupee too depreciated 53 paise to 73.86 against the US dollar in the morning session.

#Rupee opens lower Vs yesterday's close, at lowest level since October 2018 pic.twitter.com/qkjf2RpI76 — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) March 6, 2020

Incessant foreign fund outflow also spooked market participants, traders said to PTI.

After sinking 1,459.52 points in early trade, the 30-share index was down 1052.33 points, or 2.74 percent, at 37,418.28, and the NSE Nifty plunged 318.30 points, or 2.82 percent, to 10,950.70.

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE barometer settled 61.13 points or 0.16 percent higher at 38,470.61, and the Nifty advanced 18 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 11,269.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors (FPIs) sold equities worth Rs 2,476.75 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 2,510.89 crore on Thursday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

Shares of Yes Bank tanked 25 percent after the capital-starved lender was placed under a moratorium, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) capping deposit withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account for a month and superseding its board.

Yes Bank will not be able to grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment.

The rare move, made by the RBI and the government, came hours after finance ministry sources confirmed that State Bank of India (SBI) was directed to bail out the troubled lender.

SBI cracked over 6 percent and was among the top losers on Sensex.

IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank and Ultratech Cement were also in the red.

According to traders, investor sentiment was hit by intense selling in global equities as heightened volatility on concerns over the economic impact of coronavirus on world economies plagued markets.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo cracked up to 3 percent.

Stock exchanges in the US too ended up to 3 percent lower on Thursday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures cracked 1.04 percent to USD 49.47 per barrel.

Rupee plunges 65 paise against dollar

The rupee plunged 65 paise to 73.99 against the US currency in opening trade on Friday amid continued forex outflows following weak global growth concerns.

Stocks plummeting 3 percent in early session also hit the domestic currency.

Investor sentiment took a hit due to deep losses in global equities on coronavirus fears. RBI's decision to place Yes Bank under a moratorium and took over its board also weighed on market mood.

The rupee had closed with gains of 6 paise at 73.33 against the dollar on Thursday.

Continued forex outflows from capital markets with investors cutting down riskier bets hit the Indian currency, traders said.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold equities worth Rs 2,476.75 crore on net basis on Thursday, market data showed.

The dollar index also dropped 0.25 percent in spot markets after US President Donald Trump said coronavirus outbreak could hit the growth.

Oil prices were down 1.06 percent; while gold, a safe-haven bet, was headed for its best weekly gains in global markets.

--With PTI inputs

