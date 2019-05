Sensex, Nifty start on a positive note in early trade ahead of F&O expiry; TCS, RIL, ITC among major gainers

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmarks opened on a positive note on Thursday led by gains in index heavyweights TCS, RIL and ITC, ahead of the expiry of May derivatives contracts.

After rising over 100 points in the opening session, the BSE Sensex was trading 94 points or 0.24 percent, higher at 39,596.05. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 15 points or 0.13 percent, to 11,876.10.

In the previous session on Wednesday, the 30-share gauge ended 247.68 points, or 0.62 percent, lower at 39,502.05. Likewise, the Nifty dropped 67.65 points, or 0.57 percent, to 11,861.10.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack include NTPC, Coal India, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, TCS, Asian Paints, PowerGrid, Tata Motors, RIL, and ITC, rising up to 2 percent. On the other hand, M&M, Vedanta, ONGC, Sun Pharma, HDFC, Maruti, Tata Steel, and ICICI Bank were among the losers in the index, shedding up to 1.29 percent.

Investors are also cautious ahead of the expiry of May futures and options (F&O) contracts, traders said.

According to Narendra Solanki, Head-Fundamental Research (Investment Services) - AVP Equity Research, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, the market currently waiting for the new government to form and is more likely waiting for policy guidance and follow-up announcements on the same.

"As the earnings season is almost over, the new triggers for the markets are going to be RBI policy due next month, full budget by new government and policy roadmap for growth in major sectors of the economy," he added.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equity worth Rs 304.27 crore on Wednesday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also offloaded shares to the tune of Rs 189.58 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in China, Japan and Korea were trading on a negative note in their respective early sessions.

Benchmarks on Wall Street, too, ended in the red in Wednesday's session.

On the currency front, the rupee appreciated 8 paise to 69.75 against the US dollar.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose 0.31 percent to 68.08 per barrel.