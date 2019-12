Sensex, Nifty rally to fresh record highs for third straight session; Yes Bank, TCS, Tata Motors among top gainers

Mumbai: Extending their record-setting streak for the third session, market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty advanced to fresh highs on Thursday, led by buying in energy, IT and auto counters amid persistent foreign fund inflows.

After rallying to its lifetime intra-day high of 41,719.29, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 115.35 points, or 0.28 percent, higher at its fresh closing record of 41,673.92.

#MarketAtClose | Market ends at record high for 3rd consecutive day. #Sensex & #Nifty gain 0.3% each to close at 41,674 & 12,260 respectively pic.twitter.com/FqAkuL3EmI — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) December 19, 2019

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 38.05 points, or 0.31 percent, to its new peak of 12,259.70. It hit an intra-day high of 12,268.35.

Yes Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 6.74 percent, followed by TCS, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, M&M and RIL.

On the other hand, Vedanta, HDFC, Sun Pharma and IndusInd Bank shed up to 2.26 percent.

According to traders, after opening on a cautious note on news of US President Donald Trump's impeachment by the House of Representatives, domestic equities resumed their record-setting streak amid unabated foreign fund inflows.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,836.81 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 1,267.57 crore on Wednesday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended on a mixed note, while those in Europe saw weak trading sentiment.

On the currency front, the rupee depreciated 17 paise against the US dollar to 71.15 (intra-day).

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.12 percent to $66.25 per barrel.

