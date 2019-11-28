Sensex, Nifty open at record peaks in early trade ahead of F&O expiry; TCS, Tata Steel among top gainers

Domestic benchmark indices continued their upward move during early hours on Thursday after scaling new highs a day earlier. BSE Sensex rose over 140 points while the broader Nifty touched an all-time high in the early trade.

BSE Sensex jumped over 143 points to 41,164 in early trade on Thursday tracking gains in index-heavyweights TCS, ICICI Bank and L&T ahead of November derivatives expiry.

#CNBCTV18Market | Indices open at record highs; Nifty Bank hits 32,000 for the first time For more LIVE updates log on to, https://t.co/EzlIZ4hZDx pic.twitter.com/O5zexw6wK6 — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) November 28, 2019

After hitting its life-time high, the 30-share index pared some gains to trade 52.93 points, or 0.13 percent, higher at 41,073.54 in the morning session.

Similarly, the broader Nifty touched an all-time high of 12,138.30 before slipping slightly to quote 11.30 points, or 0.09 percent, up at 12,112.

TCS was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising up to 1 percent, followed by Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, L&T and SBI.

On the other hand, Tata Motors, HUL, ONGC, Vedanta and Hero MotoCorp were trading in the red.

On Wednesday, the Sensex rose 199.31 points or 0.49 percent to end at 41,020.61. The Nifty too gained 63 points or 0.52 percent to settle 12,100.70.

Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 42.93 crore in the capital market in the previous session, while domestic institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 439.51 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.

Sustained foreign fund inflow ahead of the expiry of November futures and options (F&O) contracts on Thursday is contributing to the market rally, traders said.

However, weak cues from other Asian markets capped the gains, they added.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading on a weak note after China said it was ready to take "firm countermeasures" against the United States after President Donald Trump signed a law supporting pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, putting a dampener on hopes of an early trade truce over tariffs.

Stocks on Wall Street ended in the green on Wednesday.

On the currency front, the rupee depreciated marginally against the US dollar to trade at 71.37 in early session.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.27 percent to $62.84 per barrel.

— With inputs from agencies

